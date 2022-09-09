SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota received a sizeable donation Friday. It’s the end result of a competition between the Sioux Falls public high schools to gather food and help end hunger.

Pound for pound, food donations don’t get much bigger than this.

“A hundred percent exceeded all our expectations,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

Scheels in Sioux Falls spent eight days collecting non-perishable food items on behalf of Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Washington high schools.

“Thursday night, a lot of the schools came with truckloads of food that we had to empty out into our warehouse which was crazy,” Schlapkohl said.

More than a few of these cans and boxes came straight from the students.

“I think it’s a fun thing for them to do and really easy way for them to be able to give back to the community,” Schlapkohl said.

“They make it fun and show us that even kids at this level really have heart and want to win, not for just themselves but for Feeding South Dakota,” Feeding South Dakota Community Engagement Manager Jennifer Stensaas said.

Jennifer Stensaas with Feeding South Dakota says these nearly 4,000 pounds of food will benefit families across the state.

“Our mobile food pantries are busy, we’ve got 120 different locations that we’re at across the state so this food will go right in those boxes to be delivered to neighborhoods and communities that are in need,” Stensaas said.

The winning school will be announced during Saturday’s Presidents Bowl and much more than bragging rights was at stake.

“The winning school’s going to receive a $5,000 donation. We will present that check of the winning school’s game. We’re not going to say yet, so you’ll have to go to the game to see who won,” Schlapkohl said.

Whatever the outcome, Feeding South Dakota has already won.

The 31st annual Presidents Bowl is tomorrow at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Roosevelt plays Washington at 3:30 p.m., followed by Lincoln and Jefferson at 7:00.