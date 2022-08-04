SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to ease its guidelines on controlling the spread of COVID-19. But it is also likely to urge schools to make some changes to improve air quality. Something Sioux Falls schools have already done.

The Sioux Falls School District will welcome around 25,000 kids later this month.

Assistant Superintendent Jamie Nold says they concluded early on during the pandemic that cleaner air in schools was an important step. The district installed high-tech ionizing air filtration systems in 37 buildings last year.

“Anytime we have our air handlers running it will run it through the system and it kills off those spores, mold and mildew spores other germs that will go through there so it really goes through and kills that and it filters it back through and sends it back out into the building,” said Nold.

According to Nold, the system should cut down on illness among both students and teachers. Not only protecting against COVID-19 but other viruses and illnesses as well. Nold says after the systems were installed, a number of teachers reported a difference in the air quality in their classrooms.

“The last couple of summers, we have had a much smaller amount of mold or mildew that would be in our buildings because over the summer they are just not utilized, and it becomes too humid we just continually run those systems, and it keeps that out of our buildings. So, I think it has helped in a lot of different ways, and we see a lot of those returns right now,” said Nold.

Tom Hanson: You actually had people tell you they thought the air seemed cleaner?

“We absolutely did we had people send in messages on that, that they thought it had changed, the quality of air in their classrooms.”

Nold says they consider the federal COVID-19 funds spent on filtration an investment in the future.



