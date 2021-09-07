Sioux Falls School District teams up with health partners for vaccine clinics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This week, health partners in Sioux Falls are teaming up to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible.

From January to May, Susie Petersen, a registered nurse with Avera McKennan, was helping distribute COVID-19 shots at the Avera vaccine clinic. That clinic closed in June, but now she is back helping more people get their shots.

“When I first started it was the 85 and over community and some of those people had never even left their homes,” Petersen said. “And so, they were really just nervous to come out but yet they were so excited to get a shot and hopefully get back into a normal function again.”

Avera is one of the health organizations giving out vaccinations this week. Sanford Health, Lewis Drug and the Sioux Falls Health Department are also helping with this effort. The clinics are being hosted by the Sioux Falls School District at three different community centers.

“We just wanted to offer other opportunities for our families and our students to be vaccinated in maybe a place that is closer to them,” Molly Satter, health services coordinator with SFSD, said. “So we’ve brought it into the community centers and then at times that were maybe more convenient for them coming into evening hours.”

The clinics aren’t just for students and families of the school district — anyone is welcome.

“We would just love to have people come out and join us for this if they’re choosing to,” Satter said.

“I think that that normal is probably going to take us a while, but we’ll get there,” Petersen said.

Information on dates and locations is below:

Kenny Anderson Community Center • 3701 East Third Street • Anne Sullivan Elem.

• Tuesday September 7th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (first dose clinic)

• Tuesday September 28th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (second dose clinic)

Oyate Community Center • 2421 West 15th Street • Garfield Elem.

• Wednesday September 8th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (first dose clinic)

• Wednesday September 29 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (second dose clinic)

Kuehn Community Center • 2801 South Valley View Road • Oscar Howe Elem.

• Thursday September 9th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (first dose clinic)

• Thursday September 30th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (second dose clinic)