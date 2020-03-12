Breaking News
South Dakota lawmaker undergoing testing for ‘serious medical situation’

Sioux Falls School District suspending non-essential activities, holding news conference Thursday afternoon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Leaders with the Sioux Falls School District will be holding a news conference in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. 

In an email, the school district announced all “non-essential activities” will be suspended starting at 4 p.m. Thursday. Thursday’s Community Engagement meeting has been suspended.

SFSD Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher and Health Services Coordinator Molly Satter will speak about activities and upcoming events. 

KELOLAND News will be at the news conference and livestream it at KELOLAND.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests