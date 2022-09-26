SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media.

In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.

Parents in the Harrisburg School District received an alert regarding a message made towards the high school on Sunday night.

“That situation was addressed and an arrest was made. This morning, we have received several reports from Sioux Falls students who saw the same picture as it continues to circulate via social media,” the alert message from SFSD said.

Officials say parents should encourage students to not forward the photo to others if they receive it and report the photo to school officials. The SFSD says parents should talk with kids about online safety.

“The connectedness of today’s students through social media results in both positive and negative interactions,” the alert message said.