Sioux Falls School District proposes changes to combat bus delays, improve communication with parents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to a shortage of bus drivers, the Sioux Falls School District is making changes to daily bus routes and notification systems for families to ease frustrations and improve bus schedules.

In an email sent to parents, the district outlined the four changes it will be implementing going forward to improve communication, and punctuality of the busses.

The school district will now have a communication plan in place to immediately inform families and staff of late busses as soon as the district is notified. The bus routes have also been altered in some cases to increase efficiency.

In addition to these changes, Sioux Falls School District is increasing wages and offering sign-on bonuses to attract more drivers as well as providing the drivers with more training to support the students.

Among these changes, the district is also asking parents to help in the following ways: