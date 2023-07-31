SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first day of school for students in the Sioux Falls School District is just over four weeks away, and with the new year comes a new meal policy.

Per the district, any child qualifying for reduced meals will receive them for free through the district; before this they still had to pay a reduced cost. For a student to qualify for free meals, they have to fill out an application.

The development comes as someone who recently worked for the district is raising money to help pay off lunch debt from last year. Mel Petersen lives in Sioux Falls at the moment, but she’s soon to move across the Atlantic Ocean; her boyfriend is from Spain, and she’ll head there. Before she leaves, she’s raising money to pay off school lunch debt at Cleveland Elementary where she worked as a speech-language pathologist this past school year.

“This was a hard year for me, I would say,” Petersen said. “And all my students here were great, and their families work really hard, and I wanted to try and help out with the debt.”

The effort wasn’t on Cleveland principal Stacy Stefani’s radar.

“Mel has gone above and beyond,” Stefani said. “I mean I had no idea she was even putting this initiative together, and she’s just been communicating with me, and it’s just been amazing how many people have reached out.”

Petersen appreciates the kids who learn here, and she wanted to help out.

“They’re super sweet,” Petersen said. “They’re really fun to interact with all year, full of hugs, just great kids overall.”

So far she’s raised $1,200. She’ll soon be across the world, but her work here has hit close to home.

“Our whole entire staff will deeply miss her,” Stefani said.

If you’d like to help out Petersen’s effort, you can reach out to KELOLAND’s Dan Santella via email or on social media and he’ll connect you with her.