Sioux Falls School District looking for more substitute teachers

The Sioux Falls School District needs anywhere from 125 to 330 substitute teachers a day.

While the district has just under 600 total, it’s still looking for more people to apply.

Ashley Nichols is a substitute teacher about 4-5 days a week.



Nichols decided to give substitute teaching a try about a year after her son was born.



“I wanted to get out of the house, so I just thought I could earn a little money and kind of create my own schedule,” Substitute teacher Ashley Nichols said.



While that flexibility is a perk of substitute teaching, it can also create a challenge for the school district.



“Because it is so flexible, sometimes people are off when we need them to work and that’s just the nature of the position,” Sioux Falls School District Senior Human Resources Director Becky Dorman said.



The district still needs more people like Nichols to sign up to become substitute teachers.



“We really could use 50 more people that work almost every day,” Dorman said.



Dorman says it’s not unusual for the district to look for substitutes this late in the year.



In fact, applications for the job are accepted almost year round.



“We are welcoming anyone that’s interested in being a substitute. You don’t necessarily have to have a four year degree and we do provide training,” Dorman said.



“If you really enjoy working with kids it’s a great thing to do because you can connect to kids of any age,” Nichols said.

Dorman says if you want to apply for the job, it’s important to upload a transcript and three references.



You can find the application on the Sioux Falls School District’s website.