Sioux Falls School District in need of more substitute teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) The Sioux Falls School District wants you to think about becoming a substitute teacher. Right now, the district is coming up short on its goal to hire several hundred subs this fall.

Julie Graber is entering her third year as a substitute following 33 years of teaching physical education.

“I love working with kids and I love the variety,” Graber said.

Her new gig gets her out of the gym a little bit and into local classrooms.

“Now I get to be an elementary resource teacher. I get to be a high school physical education teacher. I get to be a middle school math teacher for the day,” Graber said.

Graber chooses where she works and what subjects she wants to teach.

Senior HR Director Becky Dorman says you can too if you apply and are qualified. The position pays between $110-$120 a day.

“We prefer individuals with Bachelor’s Degrees but that’s an absolute. If you have an Associate’s Degree or some college and you have positive working experience and positive references and can pass a criminal background check, we would love to have you in our classrooms,” Dorman said.

Every fall, the Sioux Falls School District tries to hire about 250 substitutes. Right now, it’s about 120 short.

Things are picking up for the district though. 50 new substitutes were trained in last week.

“Our efforts as far as recruitment, some great news coverage that we’ve had, have really blossomed for us,” Dorman said.

And with more substitute teachers in the district, local schools will continue to blossom as well.

“You get to help mold the future with kids in helping them learn and being a presence in their life,” Graber said.

At any given time in the Sioux Falls School District, there are between 125-325 substitute teachers on duty.