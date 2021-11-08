Sioux Falls School District in need of custodians

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s an important job at any school – making sure classrooms, hallways, and more are clean. Right now, the Sioux Falls School District could use more custodians to make sure all that work gets done.

Todd Miller has worked in the Sioux Falls School District for over 30 years.

He knows the importance of making sure Horace Mann Elementary is a clean and welcoming place for students.

“Start the day at 5:00 in the morning, I have a couple of different areas throughout the school to clean, vacuuming, dusting, cleaning windows, sanitizing bathrooms, hallways, door handles, high touch areas,” custodian engineer, Todd Miller said.

But right now, the district is in need of more people like Miller.

Kevin Nelson, who is the custodial supervisor says in September, the district was in need of 30 more custodians. That number is now at about 16.

“The need has always been there, more so this year than other years, we had two new schools that came online, Jefferson and Ben Reifel, and that created a big vacuum where custodians had to get moved to those particular buildings,” custodial supervisor, Kevin Nelson said.

He says the high schools are the most short staffed.

“At those particular places they might have to do some overtime to cover areas, what they call trash and dash which is when they come in and pick up the trash, look at the floors if they’re clean, clean the boards, sharpeners, and do the bathrooms,” Nelson said.

Miller says each day can be a little different, but it’s a job he enjoys.

“I’m outside doing yard work, snow removal to do in the wintertime, and then it’s whatever else they need in the building, clean up a mess, every day is a little different but still fun,” Miller said. “The interaction with the people, that’s the best part of the day.”

You can apply for jobs on the school district’s website.