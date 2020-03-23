Sioux Falls School District holding a teleconference media briefing at 2 p.m.

Breaking News
Gov. Noem: 28 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Models show 30 percent of population could get virus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is holding a media update on the COVID-19 pandemic at 2 p.m. Monday. 

Following precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district is holding its media briefing via phone conferencing. Superintendent Brian Maher will be on the call and will answer any questions. 

KELOLAND News will stream the SFSD briefing at 2 p.m. 

Monday’s scheduled school board meeting will be limited to 10 people in the boardroom with an audience overflow area, if needed.

