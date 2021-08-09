Sioux Falls school district has 215 new teachers this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of school districts across the state are scrambling to find enough teachers to fill their open positions, including in Sioux Falls.

But it needs more than just full-time teachers.

There’ll be a lot of new faces within the Sioux Falls School District this year and we’re not talking about new students.

“We will have close to 215 teachers new to Sioux Falls in our classrooms this year and that’s the most we’ve had in the 20 plus years I’ve been here, that’s the most we’ve had,” Becky Dorman said.

Becky Dorman, who’s in charge of hiring teachers, says the district saw a lot of retirements over the summer and some just moved on to other opportunities.

But they also created a lot of new positions with the new Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School, but feels it’s in a good spot.

The district has only six open teaching positions to fill for the school year.

It’s also looking for substitute teachers; they’d like about 250 of those.

Don: When you say you like to have 250, how many more do you need then?

Becky: We probably need 210 more.

Dorman says substitute teaching schedules are very flexible and that’s why they need so many.

“Substitute teaching; if that is something that appeals to you or if you want to look into it a little bit or pass it along to somebody you can apply at the school district’s web site we pay $125 to $140 per day,” Dorman said.

And you don’t necessarily need a bachelor’s degree to substitute.

If you’d like to apply to be a substitute teacher, click here.