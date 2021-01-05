Sioux Falls School District gives outlook for second half of school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This school year has been anything but normal for students across the country due to COVID-19. Now many students are returning to the classroom after Christmas break.

It’s been a busy year for teachers as they adjusted to teaching during a pandemic.

For 5th grade teacher, Mindy Walters, that included extra measures to help keep students safe.

“From the very beginning it was building our schedules to allow for a lot of extra hand washing, as it takes an entire classroom a lot of time to do that, making new rules and procedures for how we walk through the building so that we are maybe not passing classes at the same time,” 5th grade teacher, Mindy Walters said.

Sioux Falls School District superintendent Jane Stavem says she’s proud they were able to make it through the first half of the school year.

“It was because of a lot of people’s hard work and the ability of our students and our staff to follow those protocols all the way, and you’re right it wasn’t easy,” Sioux Falls School District Superintendent, Jane Stavem said. “Things like contact tracing and the whole aspect of quarantine was something that was probably more difficult and more difficult for people to manage and more time consuming, certainly more difficult for our teachers.”

Now she says they will work to continue to stay diligent with all the protocols they have in place.

“It’s the handwashing, it’s the spacing, it’s how our lunchrooms look different with people spaced further apart, it’s classroom configurations where you will still see some plexiglass and masks and kids being spaced appropriately, so all of those things stay put for now,” Stavem said.

Practices that are important in keeping students and staff safe.

“I truly hope that the rest of the year goes well, at my school, at Susan B. Anthony, my class personally has done such a great job,” Walters said.

Stavem says school nurses have had the option to get the COVID-19 vaccine and she expects school personnel will also have that option in the near future.