SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of athletes has filed a lawsuit against the Sioux Falls School District for eliminating all funding for gymnastics.

The group accuses the district of denying female students the same level of opportunity as male students, violating Title IX.

The lawsuit says four dozen athletes will be impacted by the decision to stop funding. The group says it wants a temporary restraining order to prevent the district from selling gymnastics equipment.

Back in April, the Sioux Falls School Board voted to adopt a budget that included cutting gymnastics. At that time, the School Board and spokespeople for the district cited declining participation numbers as one of the reasons to cut the sport.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the school district for a response to the lawsuit.

We are continuing to look through the court documents and will update this story online and on TV with new information.