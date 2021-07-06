Sioux Falls School District extends free meals for students through June 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is sending out some important information for families.

In an email, the school district says that free meals, including breakfast and lunch, have been extended for all students through June of next year. Enrolled students can enjoy a healthy meal for no cost for the 2021-22 school year.

Free breakfast and lunch will continue at 10 locations through July 29. Locations and serving times can be seen in the image below:

Courtesy Sioux Falls School District

The district also reminds families that school starts on Thursday, August 26.