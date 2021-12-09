Sioux Falls School District cancels classes Friday due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has cancelled all classes and activities Friday due to the forecasted snowstorm.

An email sent to families in the district says that practices and the after-school program Kids Inc. is also cancelled.

That’s just one of over a dozen entries on the KELOLAND Closeline as a storm moves across the area.

The latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center forecast shows the city could get 6 inches of snow by the time the storm is over.

Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online as we bring you the latest on closings and weather throughout the snowstorm.