SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School Board has approved some changes to its Continue to Learn Plan.

Following the approval of the COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 years old and up, the district has changed its masking guidelines.

Now only pre-K students and students who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a face covering.

Masks are also encouraged for adult guests, volunteers and mentors interacting with pre-K students or if they are unvaccinated.