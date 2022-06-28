SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has announced that this fall, a handful of Sioux Falls School District schools will have some adjustments to their daily start and end times.

The change comes following a shortage of bus drivers in the district and a need for more efficient bus routes. The school district says that adjusting the starting and ending times of schools will be the least disruptive option for students.

All students affected by the change should have already received communication from the district indicating the new starting/ending times.