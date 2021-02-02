Sioux Falls School District adds another way to help mitigate spread of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls School District now has another way to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The district recently finished installing new air filtration systems in its buildings.

Teachers throughout the Sioux Falls School District have had to get creative this year to help keep students safe during the pandemic.

Now the district has installed bi-polar ionization air filtration systems as another way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“When installed in the HVAC system, it creates an energy field, and when oxygen molecules cross this energy field, it creates ions, and then these ions go out into the space, and then they attack viruses, pathogens, particulates, it really cleans up the air,” mechanical engineer, Mechanical Sales South Dakota, Kevin Eggert said.

The product has been installed in all district facilities, including schools and Southeast Tech.

“It’s a lot more than COVID related, for colds, for molds, and spores like that, so when we looked at this and decided we were going to do it, it was for the long term benefit as well as COVID,” director of operational services, Sioux Falls School District, Jeff Kreiter said.

The district wrapped up the project in the beginning of January.

Kreiter says it’s something that will be a long term benefit for everybody.

“Our air is going to be a higher quality than it ever has been,” Kreiter said.

This air quality technology, made by AtmosAir, not only helps combat pathogens and viruses in the air, but also on surfaces.

The project was paid for with the use of COVID funds.