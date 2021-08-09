Sioux Falls School Board to discuss 2021-2022 Continue To Learn Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School Board will hear a report on the district’s Continue to Learn Plan at Monday’s meeting.

In the plan, the district says students and staff may choose to wear masks in the classroom, but are expected to wear them on busses per President Biden’s executive order on public transport.

The plan also expects students to wash their hands before leaving home in the morning. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Instructional Planning Center.

KELOLAND News will be covering this story. Stay up to date with the latest information on-air and online.