Sioux Falls School Board set to hire search firm for superintendent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Board plans to the same firm it used to hire superintendent Dr. Brian Maher in its search to replace him.

The Dec. 16 school board agenda includes consideration for approval of a $24,950 contract with Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

Carly Uthe, of the Sioux Falls School District communications department, said it’s the same firm the school board used when it hired Maher.

Maher announced his resignation on Dec. 9 which will be effective in June.

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates is located in Schaumburg, Illinois, a Chicago suburb.