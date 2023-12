SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of using a stolen gun to rob two Sioux Falls convenience stores is facing new charges.

We first told you about Bryan Archambeau back in November.

That’s when police say he used a gun to steal alcohol and vapes.

Police say they eventually found him passed out in a stolen car parked in someone’s yard.

Archambeau is now indicted on federal robbery and weapon charges.

He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance today.