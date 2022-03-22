SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 is looking like a busy year for road and infrastructure work in Sioux Falls.

Signs of construction season can be found throughout Sioux Falls.

Drivers are already navigating some changes on North Minnesota Avenue where a full reconstruction is planned.

Upgrades will include new concrete surfacing, wider sidewalks, and a water main replacement.

“This water main carries a very significant portion of the city’s water supply during peak times of the summer,” City of Sioux Falls principal engineer Brad Ludens said.

Final completion is slated for early next year.

Some lane closures are also on the way near 41st and I-29 where a diverging diamond interchange will be built to help ease congestion.

“We have a high number of left turners that need to get from 41st Street onto the interstate, especially in the morning peak hour. The diverging diamond configuration is one of the most efficient ways to move that left-turning traffic onto that intersecting roadway,” Ludens said.

Completion is expected in early 2024.

It’s in partnership with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Cliff Avenue between 49th and 56th will be reconstructed and widened.

Work starts in the spring and should end in November.

“One thing to note, Cliff Avenue will be closed once school’s out during construction. There will be a detour set up for this and we do anticipate they’ll have at least a lane in each direction once school starts up in the fall,” City of Sioux Falls principal engineer Ondricek said.

As more orange pops up on the streets, drivers are reminded to be patient, plan ahead, and slow down.

For a map of where else you can expect construction in Sioux Falls this year, click here.