Sioux Falls road construction and other work in 2021 will be one for the record books

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that spring is officially here it’s time to start thinking about the next season, road construction season.



Wednesday, the city of Sioux Falls announced several major projects it’s planning to complete this year, so drivers get ready to see lots of orange cones and road closures.

“It’s going to be a very busy construction season,” Sioux Falls Public Works Director Mark Cotter said.

It’s a sign of the times and this year the city says it will be one for the record books.

“We are going to affect pretty much every corner of town,” city engineer Josh Peterson said.

It all starts this coming Monday with 49th Street from Louise Avenue to Carnegie Circle.

“We are installing a 12 foot wide by 5 foot tall box culvert to carry storm water from that Louise and 49th street intersection extending it to the east,” Peterson said.

The other project starting Monday? Crews are redoing Marion Road from 41st Street to 57th Street, as well as also fixing the water main in that area.

“Over the course of the winter we had a couple of watermain breaks in that section of Marion Road, so we are going to take the opportunity as long as we are doing some work in that area to upgrade that watermain and take care of the pipe that’s in poor condition,” City Engineer Brad Ludens said.

The city will also be performing maintenance on Kiwanis Avenue from 12th Street to 41st Street and making improvements to two major intersections on Minnesota Avenue; one at Russell Street and the other at 33rd Street.

The city says in most cases one lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, but drivers should be prepared to find alternate routes in the coming months as the construction season kicks into high gear.

Plus, they’re asking drivers to be courteous and careful and to keep an eye out for the working crews.

“Everyone of them wants to go home so make sure you pause through those construction zones give them the time and space they need so we can have a very safe and successful construction season,” Cotter said.

The city is also planning to do reconstruction on Phillips Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street. For a complete list of the projects and the work that’ll get done, click here.