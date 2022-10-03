SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you get ready to head out the door Monday morning, there are some road closures we want to tell you about.

Starting Monday, the inside westbound lane and left turning lane on East 57th Street will be closed at Southeastern Avenue.

Crews will be making water main and concrete pavement repairs. Work is expected to take one week.

Also Monday, West 60th Street North will be closed between Minnesota and Westport Avenues so crews can make concrete pavement repairs.

The project is expected to be done in two weeks.

Drivers are asked to use caution in work areas and may want to find a different route.