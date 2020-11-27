Sioux Falls restaurant thanks frontline workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Healthcare workers are on the frontlines against the fight of COVID-19. And as cases increase across South Dakota, one Sioux Falls restaurant is thanking them.

Healthcare and other frontline workers had a chance to stop by Inca Restaurant in Sioux Falls on Friday for a free jar of salsa.

It’s part of a way to say thank you for all they’ve done throughout the pandemic.

“Doctors and nurses that are on the frontlines right now working the pandemic, as an appreciation, as a nice gesture, for us to give back to them, for all the hard work they are doing,” manager Inca Restaurant, Julio Espino said. “Hopefully we can make a better moment for them, at least while they are enjoying their salsa.”

Earlier this year, Espino had COVID-19 himself.

“I noticed that a lot of the crew at the hospital and clinic where I was helped, they were working very hard, I noticed these guys are extremely exhausted and working their best and the best thing we can do is let them know that we appreciate how much work they are putting in,” Espino said.

“Imagine them not only having to take care of themselves, but also their patients,” manager/server, Diana Cadena said.

A simple gesture to show appreciation.

“We want to give back to our healthcare workers because they take care of us and we want to take care of them,” Cadena said.