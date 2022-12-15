SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a release sent out Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet operated by H & G Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

More than $279,000 in overtime back wages and damages to 31 workers have been recovered by the DOL.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The DOL says the buffet paid kitchen workers a flat monthly salary and denied them overtime wages for working more than 40 hours in a workweek. The release also states that the restaurant did not keep accurate records of hours worked or employees’ full names and addresses.

“H & G Inc. denied 31 kitchen workers their full wages and hurt these workers and their families by making it more difficult for them to make ends meet,” explained Wage and Hour District Director Chad Frasier in the release.

In addition to paying the back wages, the company will now conduct internal bi-annual compliance audits and to provide ongoing training on federal wage laws to managers and workers.