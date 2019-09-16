Sioux Falls residents stay positive as they continue tornado clean-up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather this week has been hard for many people in Sioux Falls. However, as they work to clean up the damage from Tuesday night’s tornadoes, some are focusing on the positives like the generosity of those around them.

This is the corner of Elmwood and 39th in Sioux Falls today, just north of 41st Street, as people continue to clean up from Tuesday night’s tornadoes.

“We had quite a bit of damage but it seems to be alright,” Phillip Pasco of Sioux Falls said.

“Wednesday we started cleaning. We’ve been cleaning just about every day since then,” Mary Meier of Sioux Falls said.

From cutting up trees and hauling them away to picking up leaves and re-installing a mailbox, these residents have been hard at work. They haven’t had to do it alone, though.

“Just been cleaning up and hauling away. There’s been lots of volunteers and it’s been awesome,” Pasco said.

“I’ve been so lucky because I’ve had a lot of help with cleaning up too. My brother came and my niece came and some neighbors helped. And I have to say that LifeLight came and gave us water and sandwiches and pastries on Wednesday when we were out here cleaning up,” Meier said.

The sound of chainsaws and loaders weren’t the only noises cutting through the September air, though. There was laughter, too, as friends, family and neighbors kept each other positive through the work.

“Hang in there, I guess, and just keep working. It’s going to get better. As long as we’re safe and there’s no life loss, that’s the important part, I guess. We can fix the rest of it,” Meier said.

If you are still in need of help cleaning up where you are, you can call the 211 Helpline Center.