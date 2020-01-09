Sioux Falls residents slipping on icy sidewalks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A week and a half after a winter storm in Sioux Falls, local sidewalks are still covered with ice. Home and business owners are responsible for clearing a path for people to safely walk through. If they don’t, they could be fined by the City of Sioux Falls.

Sue Metzger and her four-legged friend Buddie love to get outdoors in central Sioux Falls.

“He’s 14-and-a-half and we walk every day if weather permits,” Metzger said.

“And we use our stroller here kind of as a support. Also because Buddie has a couple ACL joints on his back legs that are bad,” Metzger said.

While the two take things slowly in order to avoid a fall, it doesn’t take much ice to bring you down.

“A little gal behind me fell right down and I didn’t even see her until I looked back,” Metzger said.

The girl is OK, but the City of Sioux Falls wants to avoid more incidents like this in the future.

“We’ve done over 490 inspections of sidewalk snow through today. So we are getting out, mobilizing our team, getting out there and checking those sidewalks,” Unruh said.

If you get a warning from the city of Sioux Falls to remove the ice off of your sidewalk, you have 48 hours to do so or you could pay a fine and what it costs a contractor to clear it.

“Kids going to school. Folks getting to work. Delivery that’s happening to our homes. Our sidewalks are heavily utilized and when they’re not cleared, it makes it difficult and unsafe for people to travel and get around our community,” Unruh said.

The ice is certainly dangerous and it’s giving Metzger and her little Buddie something to talk about.

“I just tell him that these people need to get out and clean off their sidewalks for us but we’re going to go through it Buddie. We’ll get around it and we do. I’ve been very lucky. If there was some wood, I’d knock on it but I’ve been very lucky. Haven’t slipped or fallen or anything,” Metzger said.

The City of Sioux Falls says it’s a $100 violation of a sidewalk is not cleared after a notice. You can report icy sidewalks by calling the location in by phone or using the City’s mobile app.