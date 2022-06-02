SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People are picking up the pieces after four tornadoes touched down in KELOLAND early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has confirmed twisters in Sioux Falls and near Brandon, Lester, Iowa and Adrian, Minnesota.

The Sioux Falls tornado came through around 2:00 A.M. and stayed on the ground for about a third of a mile.

It started on Glendale Avenue north of 41st Street and traveled to Grange Avenue.

June Engel took shelter in her basement as the tornado roared through her neighborhood.

“I wanted to come up and look, but I stayed down there,” Sioux Falls resident June Engel said.

The twister took out her garage and indoor patio.

“It’s just mind-boggling. I don’t know where to start,” Engel said.

Engel says her roof ended up under two cars nearby.

Neighbor Carson Dagley is also cleaning up.

The round of early morning severe weather woke him up.

He too headed for the basement.

“Peeked out my window and it was just a fictitious wall and I saw trees blowing like crazy and a bunch of loud noise and whatnot,” Sioux Falls resident Carson Dagley said.

From broken windows to missing shingles, to a destroyed shed, Dagley has a list of damage to tackle.

“It’s just going to be a long process of repair and replace,” Dagley said.

Dagley says it’s humbling when he looks at the devastation.

“Mother nature, she always trumps,” Dagley said.

“If they say a storm is coming, go to the basement,” Engel said.

Just one look at her property is a good reminder.