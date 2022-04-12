SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is the day to get out and vote.

“Living in Sioux Falls it’s just what everybody does. You just need to go out and make a statement as to which direction you think our city should be going,” Sioux Falls voter Valerie Fox said.

“You need to vote in order to help make decisions within the community and make our community better,” Sioux Falls voter Darryl Nordquist said.

Darryl Nordquist says the mayoral and city council races are critical items on the ballot, and he’s not alone.

“The Mayor’s race was important to me and also I’m really interested in making sure I’m voting for the councilors in my area,” Fox said.

With the city of Sioux Falls surpassing 200,000 people, voters say the importance of strong leadership has been amplified.

“Our leaders, no matter who they are at what level, really set the tone for the direction we’re going to be going in the future and nothing could be more important,” Fox said.

“I think strong leadership is important because the city is growing so fast and they’re growing business and I think that’s a good environment,” Sioux Falls voter Jeff Svennes said.

“The environment has been a challenge with the coronavirus and everything else and nationwide, let alone citywide, there’s no question we need leadership that’s going to help guide us through those challenging times,” Nordquist said.

The future of the city starts with today’s election.

You can cast your vote until 7:00 tonight at precincts throughout Sioux Falls.