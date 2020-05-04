Sioux Falls residents drive on Fridays during COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe it’s a grocery run or maybe it’s to get take out.

Whatever the reason, Fridays are high traffic count days at five intersections in Sioux Falls, according to traffic data from the city of Sioux Falls.

The city is tracking traffic at those specific intersections as part of COVID-19 response and planning. Those intersections are: 26th and Lorraine, Madison and Western, 41st and Louise, 18th and Minnesota and 26th and Sycamore. City officials have said those intersections are good representatives of traffic patterns in Sioux Falls.

The traffic index, which is the number used to indicate the overall traffic flow, was .78 on Sunday, March 1. This is the first day of traffic pattern counts provided by the city for COVID-19 tracking.

Traffic index numbers were below .80 since March 28 until Friday, May 1, when the traffic index hit .80 again.

The prior Friday, April 24, it was .75 and on Friday, April 17, it was .69. The .75 on Friday, April 17, was highest it had been since April 10, at .73.

Traffic index for five intersections in Sioux Falls. City of Sioux Falls graphic.

Comparatively, most days of the week have been around .70 or below since April 1.

The number of vehicles that passed through 26th and Sycamore was 38,626, the most of any Friday from March 20 on. On April 24, it was 36,297 and on April 17 it was 33,001. The intersection had a low of 13,953, on Easter Sunday, April 13, when it snowed several inches in Sioux Falls. Another low was on March 22 with 18,526 vehicles on a Sunday.

The map shows where the city is tracking traffic at those five intersections. What’s near those sites? If residents are getting groceries, the city has five Walmarts, two Targets and seven Hy-Vees not far from many of these intersections.