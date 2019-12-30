Sioux Falls residents clearing driveways, sidewalks to start the week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More snow in Sioux Falls from Sunday into Monday means residents are heading back out to clean up driveways and sidewalks.

Greg Binstock and his dog Murphy are hoping to clear a path for much of their neighborhood in the central part of town. With several neighbors gone for the holidays, Binstock wants to make sure they don’t return home to a mess. Luckily he has plenty of company with man’s best friend by his side.

“He loves the snow. It’s what he wakes up for now,” Binstock said.

Binstock says at least today’s snow isn’t as wet and heavy as what fell this weekend.