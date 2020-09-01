Sioux Falls resident honored by Boston Marathon leading up to virtual race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls runner is in the national spotlight thanks to the Boston Marathon.

Benson Lang’at is one of 26 people across the country on the Honorary Boston Marathon Team this year. It will be Lang’at’s first ever Boston Marathon. However, he will run it virtually. In a post on its Facebook page, the Boston Marathon says Lang’at, who grew up in Kenya, “is a mental health therapist who promotes the benefits of running and exercise tied to mental health.” Lang’at hopes to run the race in person next year.

“Next year and many years to come I’ll be going down to Boston to represent the state. I want to bring the experience here. This is a once in a lifetime experience. They’ve never done a virtual race before. For me to bring it here, to me this is special,” Lang’at said.

Lang’at will be running the virtual Boston Marathon on the Sioux Falls trail system on September 13. If you’d like to follow along, click here.