Sioux Falls resident born in Haiti keeping a close eye on earthquake aftermath

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A tropical storm dropped heavy rain in Haiti overnight.

This comes after a deadly earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country over the weekend.

More than 1,900 people have died as a result of the 7.2 magnitude quake.

Zach Fevilien is watching the devastation from afar.

Today, you’ll find him living in Sioux Falls with his wife and three children, but he was born in Haiti and lived there for about 30 years.

Zach came to the U.S. in 2010, just days before a deadly 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit his home country.

“It was terrible to hear what happened, seeing it on TV, feel helpless, I couldn’t help,” Zach Fevilien said.

He lost an aunt and friends because of the disaster more than a decade ago.

Now, he’s watching another heart-wrenching scene unfold.

“Haiti itself and the Haitian people can’t catch a breath, can’t catch a break. It’s just one thing after another, you know?” Fevilien said.

He’s keeping a close eye on what’s happening from Sioux Falls.

“Watching the news and I do stay in touch with a lot of people down there,” Fevilien said.

Zach says his family in the southeastern part of Haiti did feel the earthquake, but they are okay.

Zach says there are ways to help, including donating to trusted mission groups and organizations, and prayer.

“Don’t stop praying for the people, the country. We need it. We need a miracle,” Fevilien said.

Zach hopes to head to Haiti in about six to eight weeks to help with relief efforts.

Haiti is also reeling from the assassination of their president just over a month ago.