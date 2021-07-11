Sioux Falls resident Berneice Johnson turns 106 Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has declared July 11th Berneice Johnson day and for good reason. Today is her 106th birthday.

Berneice was born near Spirit Lake, Iowa, in 1915. She was a school teacher for 42 years in Iowa before retiring and moving to Sioux Falls with her husband in 1978. Sunday, her neighbors threw her a birthday party to celebrate 106 years. She says she was overwhelmed when TenHaken named the day after her.

“I told him and I really meant it, if I were a hundred years younger and used the vocabulary the kids use today, I would say this is awesome,” Johnson said. “But awesome doesn’t seem to fit with wrinkles and grey hair but it’s still awesome.”

