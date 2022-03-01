SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has released its draft plan to become a more environmentally friendly city.

The Sustainability and Climate Action Plan mainly focuses on greenhouse gas emissions.

45% emission reduction by 2030

Net-zero emissions by 2050

Other initiatives the city will also focus on include transitioning to clean energy and transportation as well as reducing waste, increasing access to food, protecting water and biodiversity and supporting green jobs.

Last year, the city of Sioux Falls conducted a sustainability survey. According to the results, 88% of the respondents said they are concerned about sustainability and environmental issues.

The city now needs your comments about the draft plan. Public comment will be open from March 1st – 21st. Those comments will be integrated into the final plan, which will be released this spring.