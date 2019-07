SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Monday — you can drop off your used tires for free at the Sioux Falls Regional Landfill.

The city says this is an effort to reduce the mosquito population. When it rains, water collects in tires that are left outside, which creates a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The free recycling is available to people in Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha and Turner Counties.

You have until October 31st to recycle your tires for free.