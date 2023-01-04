SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Following a lot of cleanup work, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport is back open today. Crews worked around the clock and the first flight arrived around 11 o’clock this morning.

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is back up and running after being closed Tuesday due to storms.

Some passengers are playing a waiting game of whether they’re going to be able to catch their flights, while others have been looking for new flights home because of problems with Southwest.

Kevin Boughton, his wife and his 9-month-old daughter were trying to fly from Phoenix to Nebraska.

“We were originally supposed to fly in and out of Omaha, but we had Southwest tickets that were canceled. So we scrambled at the last minute and found this flight on American out of Sioux Falls,” Kevin Boughton, Omaha. “The flights out of Omaha and Des Moines and Kansas City, were all like $1,500 or more per ticket,” Boughton said.

Other passengers at the Sioux Falls Airport today are dealing with the effects of this latest winter storm.

“The flight from Minneapolis to here was delayed. The pilot was saying that because of the weather from I think the pilot when their previous flight was from Florida, and they said that it was also a very rocky one and was not easy,” Jody-Ann Tyson, Jamaica.

Now that the airport is back open, the airlines are working to get everyone back in the air.

The airport is reminding people to check ahead on the status of flights.