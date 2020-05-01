Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:45 a.m. CT: Gov. Kristi Noem COVID-19 update

Sioux Falls, Rapid City Catholic Diocese announce no public masses before May 15

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sioux-falls-catholic-diocese_438231540621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As many businesses start to reopen in South Dakota, the Catholic Dioceses of Sioux Falls and Rapid City released on joint statement Friday morning advising cathlotic churches wouldn’t be holding public masses before May 15.  

You can read the full statement on the Catholic Diocese website.

The statement released says “Determining the date when public Masses will begin in each parish will include developing a plan for implementation, setting up procedures for maintaining social distancing and proper hygiene and communicating all of this to parishioners.”

The Bishop of Sioux Falls Donald DeGrood and Rapid City Diocesan Administrator Michel Mulloy wrote the statement, which calls on people to be flexible and understand social distancing for personal hygiene practices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss