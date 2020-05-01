Sioux Falls, Rapid City Catholic Diocese announce no public masses before May 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As many businesses start to reopen in South Dakota, the Catholic Dioceses of Sioux Falls and Rapid City released on joint statement Friday morning advising cathlotic churches wouldn’t be holding public masses before May 15.

You can read the full statement on the Catholic Diocese website.

The statement released says “Determining the date when public Masses will begin in each parish will include developing a plan for implementation, setting up procedures for maintaining social distancing and proper hygiene and communicating all of this to parishioners.”

The Bishop of Sioux Falls Donald DeGrood and Rapid City Diocesan Administrator Michel Mulloy wrote the statement, which calls on people to be flexible and understand social distancing for personal hygiene practices.