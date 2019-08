SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas are in the political spotlight in KELOLAND.

The group Moms Demand Action is hosting a Rally Against Gun Violence in Sioux Falls on Sunday. It will take place at 7 p.m. at Fawick Park.

It’s part of a nationwide series of rallies to call upon members of Congress to pass gun safety laws.

KELOLAND News will have a crew at tonight’s rally. We’ll bring you the story, at 10 p.m.