SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time radio personality in the Sioux Falls area has died.
Daniel Stasica, known as “Dan Farris” died yesterday in hospice after a battle with cancer.
Farris most recently worked for Sunny Radio. He was 67.
by: Hannah Olsen
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time radio personality in the Sioux Falls area has died.
Daniel Stasica, known as “Dan Farris” died yesterday in hospice after a battle with cancer.
Farris most recently worked for Sunny Radio. He was 67.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now