Sioux Falls public school seniors celebrated graduation Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – 452 Washington High School students were honored as graduates Sunday.

The graduation ceremonies are back in the Sioux Falls Arena this year after the Sioux Falls School District moved them outside last year due to the pandemic. After cancelled experiences and other effects of COVID-19, the 2021 graduating class is ready to move on to their next chapter.

“It feels almost impossible,” graduate Vicki Kieszek said. “It feels like this moment didn’t really exist. It’s been four years working towards this moment. We grow up and we sit there and we think about college, we think about this high school graduations and then this moment that we’ve worked our whole life towards and to actually get there is surreal.”

Sunday’s graduation schedule had New Technology High School’s ceremony shortly before Washington’s and then Lincoln’s at four in the afternoon and Roosevelt’s at seven at night.