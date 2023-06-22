SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Public Health has named an interim director.

Amy Richardson, the department’s chief of health administration and performance management will serve as the interim director for the “foreseeable future,” the city’s director of human resources Bill O’Toole said in an email to KELOLAND News.

O’Toole said Richardson will be supported by the operations team and specifically, Angie Uthe, the assistant director of human resources.

Former public health director Dr. Charles Chima resigned and his last day was June 12, according to the city.

Chima was hired as the city’s public health director on June 28, 2021.