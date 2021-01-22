Sioux Falls Public Health Director announces retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken will retire on April 12, 2021.

The city made the announcement Friday afternoon in a news release, which highlighted Franken’s 20 years of public service, beginning with her role as Public Health Manager in 2000.

In the statement, Franken reflected on her time with the city, saying that it has been a privilege to serve the community, and “I am proud of how we have accomplished that as a City team over the years.”

Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken — Photo credit: David Kidd/Governing

Franken also stated that while the decision was a difficult one, she looks forward to finding new ways to make a positive impact in retirement.

Mayor Paul TenHaken expressed his gratitude in the release, saying “I am grateful for her service and her steady leadership over the past year as we’ve navigated our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, as she has been a public health rock for this community. She will be missed, and I wish her and her family the best following her retirement.”

The search for the City’s next Public Health Director will begin immediately and in partnership with the Falls Community Health Board.

The position, appointed by the Mayor, will need to be approved by the City Council.