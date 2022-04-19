SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed grant program looks to help increase access to healthy food and beverages in Sioux Falls.

Pending approval by the Sioux Falls City Council Tuesday, the Eat Well, Sioux Falls program will target eight census tracts identified as low income and low food access areas.

The money would be distributed to stores that increase access to healthy food options. The program would provide one-time monetary award(s) of up to $400,000. Stores will be evaluated based on criteria.

“Think about it this way right, we often think about healthy eating as a factor of individual choice right? People choose what to eat. But in many ways the environment constrains your choice. You can only choose from what is available to you. Right? So if you live in a neighborhood where your options are perhaps gas stations or little convenience stores by the corner of the street, well those are the only choices you have,” said Dr. Charles Chima, Public Health Director for the City of Sioux Falls.

The target areas were developed using U.S. Department of Agriculture criteria. For more information, click here.