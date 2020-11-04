Sioux Falls proposed mask mandate goes to second reading

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls City Council discussed a possible mask mandate for the city.

Councilors Curt Soehl and Rick Kiley sponsored a proposal for an emergency ordinance that would mandate masks for all public indoor spaces where 6-feet of social distancing could not be achieved.

“The reason that councilor Kiley and I came together on this specific wording was to protect the Sioux Falls population, relieve some of the stress that’s on our healthcare systems right now and to promote commerce. It doesn’t say you can’t go anywhere. It says just go there and wear a mask,” Soehl said.

The first reading of that proposal happened Tuesday night at the Sioux Falls City Council meeting. Around 15 members of the public voiced their thoughts on the proposal — many were against a mask mandate.

Councilor Alex Jensen says he supports masking up, but has questions regarding this mandate that he would like answers to, including how it would be enforced and how the healthcare systems feel about a mandate.

“At this time, with my questions, I can’t support it on the 10th, but I want to work through these questions and see what we have next week on the 10th,” Jensen said.

The proposal did pass seven to one for a second reading next week. Councilor Greg Neitzert voted against moving it forward.

“This virus isn’t going away. We have to do things that are sustainable, effective and things that move the needle. For those reasons, I can’t support such an overly broad restriction with what is, in my mind, there’s no evidence that will account for the goal. While we give items a second reading, usually, as a courtesy, I think this is so big and too emotional that I can’t support moving it to a second reading,” Neitzert said.

Soehl says the fine for not complying with the mandate, if passed, would be $50.

There are some exceptions for the mandate including kids younger than five, people eating or drinking while sitting down in public and for people with medical conditions, mental health conditions and disabilities.

The second reading of the mandate will happen next Tuesday.