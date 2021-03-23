Sioux Falls Proms go underground & private for pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even as more people get vaccinated, the pandemic is still impacting many of our normal routines as well as special events. For the second year in a row, high schoolers in the Sioux Falls Public School District will not be attending a traditional prom.

Nick Jensen is a Lincoln High School student in Sioux Falls.

“We just wanted to have something to remember our senior year by,” said Jensen.

Like other seniors, he was disappointed to learn that the school district could not provide them with a prom this year. Instead, the high schools will hold a grand march and photoshoots, but not a formal dance. So that’s where Heather Taylor comes in, her daughter is a senior at Lincoln.

“I asked a group of parents to step in and help us do something for our kids, said Taylor. “Last year’s senior class, unfortunately, had all sorts of things cancelled, and we just didn’t want that to happen to this class.”

“And they brought us in and we put in our input and talked to them about what we wanted, and now it’s happening we get to have a prom now, it’s crazy,” said Jensen.

The students helping organize the event came up with the rules. Prom goers will be required to wear masks, those who don’t will be asked to leave. Lincoln High School is holding its prom at The Social, which used to be The Pocket. Organizing the prom has become a learning experience.

“Because we can’t hand out flyers, we can’t put up posters in the school we need to get the word out. So our kids are amazing, they put together a website, they have QR codes that will drive people to the website, we just did a postcard mailing, and that was donated as well, and the kids had T-shirts printed that they wear at school that says ask me about the underground prom, so they can give their friends the details and not be in violation of school policy, ” said Taylor.

They’ve sold enough $20 tickets in first two days to pay for the event.

“My classmates are just excited to have something normal again because so many things have been canceled, so many things have been put off,” said Jensen.

“The kids are just so excited, and it is nice to see them get excited about something again because for a long time they haven’t had the ability to be excited about a lot of things, so this is going to be a great way to end the year,” said Taylor.

When we asked the Sioux Falls School District for a student who could speak on this issue, they chose Nicholas Jensen, who also happens to be the son of our news director. Parents at Roosevelt and Washington High Schools are also organizing non-sanctioned events for the students.