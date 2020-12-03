Sioux Falls promoter expects concert comeback in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine is music to the ears of people in the concert industry. One local promoter is expecting a doubling of bookings for musical acts that have been silenced by the pandemic this year.

COVID-19 created a large virus void for fans of live music in Sioux Falls.

“I can’t wait until concerts come back. Not only is it going to be fun to be back in public, and in a little bit larger groups, but overall, I’m just excited to see people again,” Augustana University junior Lexi Doman said.

Sioux Falls-based Pepper Entertainment is ready to meet the pent-up demand.

“Two words I never want to hear again in my life is social distancing. We’re looking forward to the vaccine,” Pepper Entertainment President Jered Johnson said.

Johnson says the potential for a COVID-19 vaccine is emboldening more acts, sidelined by the pandemic, to schedule new tours starting in 2021.

“This year, we would have done maybe about 140 shows, we picked-up and moved a majority of those to ’21, so that book of business has kind of carried over and since then, we’ve added about another 150 shows,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the return of live music could bring its own healing touch during this time of pandemic.

“Our industry looks at the unity that live concerts bring for people. There’s been so much crazy divide this year in our country. I think people are looking forward to just getting back to whatever normal’s going to be and do so safely,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the novelty of virtual and drive-in concerts is wearing-off. He says it could be just a matter of months before fans start filling larger venues to hear the music they’ve been missing.

“I think for the first time since the pandemic started back early this year, everyone’s starting to feel like there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Johnson said.

Johnson expects a wave of new concert announcements early next year. Fans can already look forward to Sioux Falls shows featuring the likes of Toby Keith, Foreigner and Darius Rucker next year. You can check out the dates by clicking here