SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Effective immediately, Teresa Bittinger is the interim warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary and Jameson Annex, the South Dakota Department of Corrections said in response to KELOLAND questions today.

The DOC’s Michael Winder said the department would not comment on the status of the prior warden or provide details on Bittinger’s experience. Beyond confirming that Bittinger was the interim warden, “we will not be discussing personnel matters,” Winder said in an email.

The two prison facilities are for men.

As of Jan. 31, there were 740 state inmates and 26 federal inmates in the prison and another 471 state inmates and 18 federal inmates in the Jameson Annex, according to DOC data.

Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Daniel Sullivan as warden in Sioux Falls in 2021. His appointment came as part of changes within the overall DOC.